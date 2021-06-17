Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Kanika Mann to make her digital debut opposite THIS Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Kanika Mann impressed us as Guddan and Choti Guddan in the show. Her performance gained her immense popularity and today is known as one of the most talented actresses. She will soon make her digital debut now. Yes, the actress is all set to wow us with her performance on the web. As per reports in Spotboye, Kanika has signed a big banner digital project which will be a romantic series and she will start shooting for it soon. It is also reported that the series will be a love story of a couple with a generation gap. Reports also suggest that Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani has been roped in opposite Kanika Mann. Arjun Bijlani is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya's 'yarana' in Cape Town is adorable – view pics

Arjun made his digital debut last year with the series State Of Siege:26/11. A source close to Spotboye informed them that Kanika was approached for Barrister Babu along with many other actresses. But she couldn't take up the show as she has already signed another project on OTT space. Kanika Mann starrer Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega went off-air a few months back. Earlier, Kanika Mann had revealed that she couldn't hold back her tears while shooting the last scene. In an interview with Bombay Times, Kanika Mann said, "I got to know about it on December 31. What a day to learn that your debut show is wrapping up. At first, I was shocked, but I comforted myself by thinking that the New Year will mark new beginnings for me. I stayed positive. However, four days ago, I broke down while giving a byte on this development."

"I just couldn't muster the courage to speak those lines. That's when it really started sinking in and I felt like something was drifting away from me. Reading the last scene of the show was also emotionally taxing. All this while, I was trying my best to make everyone feel positive, but I was a nervous wreck myself. I was numb and cried for hours, "she added.