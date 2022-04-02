Gudi Padwa 2022: Tejasswi Prakash announces new Marathi project with Abhinav Berde; Karan Kundrra says, 'Can’t wait...'

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash announced a new project on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. Karan Kundrra congratulated her and dropped a hearty comment. Check more deets below...