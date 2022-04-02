It's Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Chaitra Navrati today and people all over the country are in a celebratory mood. On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, Tejasswi Prakash announced her new project. Tejasswi will be collaborating with Marathi actor Abhinav Berde. Tejasswi is a Maharashtrian and it's a festive occasion for her. And on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, she not just wished her fans but also gave them a huge surprise. She shared a poster of her next project, Man Kasturi Re. It seems like a music video collaboration. The poster is very pretty, and we see Tejasswi standing on a Vespa scooter while Abhinav holds on to her. The two look very cute together. Also Read - Prabhas all set to make his Hollywood debut; gets approached by a big international production house? Deets Inside

Tejasswi Prakash captioned the post saying, "Gudhi padwachya hardik shubhecha tumha sarvanna…@timesmusicmarathi 'Man Kasturi Re is' Coming Soon Stay Tuned." Karan Kundrra congratulated Tejasswi on her new project. He commented on her post saying, "Can't wait for this one my little laddooo." Check out Tejasswi's post and Karan's comment below...

Tejasswi is super stoked to celebrate Gudi Padwa with Karan. She revealed to ETimes, "When a girl gets engaged or finds a special someone in her life, it is considered auspicious for the boy to gift her something special on Gudi Padwa. I am not sure if Karan is aware of this tradition, but I will wait for him to find out and gift me something tomorrow. Karan is a part of my life now and so this Gudi Padwa will be different and special as I have found the right guy, someone who I was looking for."

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash is busy with Naagin 6 as of now. The actress plays Pratha in Ekta Kapoor's series which also stars Simba Nagpal, Mehekk Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, Gayathiri to name a few. Recently, Rashami Desai entered the show. Moreover, soon Tusharr Khanna will also be seen in Naagin 6. It is being said that he will play Pratha's love interest. However, Tejasswi is already paired opposite Simba's Rishabh. And moreover, PraRish has already become a thing now. Fans love the chemistry between Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash.

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra is ruling hearts as the jailor in Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality TV show, Lock Upp. He will also be seen in Dance Deewane as the host. He kickstarted the shoot of the same a couple of days ago.