Gudi Padwa is tomorrow. It is the start of a New Year for the Maharashtrian community. Shiv Thakare has also made a new beginning in life. While he is striving to make inroads in his career as an artiste looking at good films and projects, he is also eyeing business ventures. The young man from Amravati has a strong entrepreneurial streak in him. Back home, he is already the owner of a dance studio and event management company. Now, he has opened something in Mumbai too.

Shiv Thakare has given his name to Thakare's Chai and Snacks. This has come after Abdu Rozik opened a burger (read burgirrr) restaurant. The franchise is owned by him. The management is the same as the one with Abdu Rozik, Hustlers Hospitality. The franchise model starts from Rs 4 lakh, which is quite reasonable. The creative is looking very cute. Fans are very happy about the same. Shiv Thakare is also doing events all over India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thakare’sChai&Snacks (@thakares_chaiandsnacks)

Shiv Thakare just bought a Harrier car. He said that this is his first brand new car after a couple of second hand ones. Shweta Mehta, from MTV Roadies commented, "We shared Roadies winning Car and now we will share this car, Period. I am so so proud of you, abhi to 1 car aai h @shivthakare9 list to bahut lambi hai!! God bless you!" There is buzz that he has bagged a five year long contract from Colors which includes both Hindi and Marathi shows.

Abdu Rozik has said that Shiv Thakare is his bro. The two are as strong as ever. It seems one more party will be held in the coming days. If MC Stan also attends it will end all the negativity that has come around.