Gufi Paintal, the veteran actor and television director known for his iconic role as Shakuni Mama in the mythological series Mahabharat, has been hospitalised and is in critical condition, according to reports. TV actress Tinaa Ghaai confirmed the news on social media and asked fans to pray for his recovery. Gufi Paintal has been a familiar face in the Indian entertainment industry since the 1980s and has acted in several TV shows and movies, including Bahadur Shah Zafar, Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, RadhaKrishn, and Jay Kaniya lal Ki. He is also the elder brother of noted comedian Paintal and his nephew is Hiten Paintal.

Apart from acting, Gufi Paintal has also directed several television shows. He was appointed as the head of facility at the Abbhinnay Acting Academy in Mumbai in 2010, a school established by his co-star . Not many people know that Gufi Paintal's real name is Sarabjeet Singh Paintal. He has won critical acclaim for his performances over the years and has a loyal fan following.

The news of his hospitalization has been met with concern from fans all over the country. Social media platforms are abuzz with messages wishing him a speedy recovery. TV Actress Tinaa Ghaai took to her social media to urge all her followers to wish for his speedy recovery. She shared a picture of him and wrote, "#GufiPaintal ji #Takleef mein hain #prarthana ki jeeye #omsairam #prayers #prayersforhealing #prayersneeded."

In these difficult times, it is heartening to see people come together to support one of their own. We hope that Gufi Paintal makes a full recovery soon and continues to entertain us with his talent for many more years to come.