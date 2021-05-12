Gurmeet Chaudhary, Ravi Dubey, Nakuul Mehta – here is a look at TV actors who have turned COVID-19 warriors

India is going through its toughest phase in years. The huge scale of pandemic has led to a collapse of India’s healthcare system and doctors are on the verge of physical and mental breakdown. As families desperately seek out medical aid for COVID-19 patients all over the nation, these TV actors, who are household names and share immense fan following, have decided to put their influence to better use and are dedicated to do their bit for the country. Check out which ones of your favourite TV stars is spearheading the Covid-19 cause. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: The camaraderie between Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya and other participants promise to be a treat for fans

Gurmeet Chaudhary

The hunk who is loved for being the onscreen Lord Ram, is doing his best to help people in this crisis. The actor has travelled to cities like Patna, Lucknow, Dehradun and of late, Nagpur to see the requirements of COVID-19 hospitals. He, along with a team, is looking into requirements for Remdesivir, Oxygen beds, ventilators and so on. Gurmeet Chaudhary plans to build two hospitals in Patna and Lucknow for the common man. He says Sonu Sood is his inspiration. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Rahul Vaidya, Divya Agarwal and others that will cheer you up in less than 2 secs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

Ravi Dubey

The Jamai Raja actor is supporting the Find A Bed initiative, which is to help the common man locate a bed for the patient. He is the cause ambassador of the same. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari and others pose in style as they head to Cape Town for the stunt reality show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Dubey 1 (@ravidubey2312)

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna has been amplifying every tweet from a patient’s family in need of medical services relating to COVID-19. She has been spreading awareness messages and trying to keep up everyone’s spirits.

around 1000 oxygen beds will b available at Radha Soami Satsang, Beas Delhi from Sun 25th April.if anyone requires their services, they can reach out to them

Radha Soami Satsang -Beas,

Bhati Mines, Chhatarpur, Nr Sawan public school

Qutub Minar road, Delhi

Phone: 011 26654913-17 — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) April 24, 2021

Kavita Kaushik

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant did a Q and A session with Dr Sonal Kumt, a gynaecologist and obstetrician. The idea was to discuss all COVID-19 queries with a specific focus on women’s health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik)

Dr Ashish Gokhale

A qualified MBBS, Dr Ashish Gokhale has worked in Tara From Satara and Kumkum Bhagya. During the pandemic, he quit his shows and took a break from being an actor and got back to being a doctor. He is treating patients 24x7. Saving people is his priority right now.

Nakuul Mehta

A socially conscious actor, Nakuul Mehta has been spreading awareness, information and amplifying need for help in these times. He has also been sharply critical of the mishandling of the second wave. He is also sharing information on NGOs involved in relief programmes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Karanvir Bohra

The hunk is giving full support to Mission Oxygen. He is a part of a fund-raising event for the cause. With many in India struggling to breathe, this is a great initiative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karenvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra)

Arjun Bijlani

He is now in South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but the actor is promoting establishments serving food to covid patients or families dealing with the crisis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

We can see that Tv stars being huge influencers are trying to do their best in these testing times. We applaud their efforts!