Gurmeet Choudhary and are one of the most adorable, coolest, and quirkiest couple in the town. They often leave us in splits with their humorous posts on social media but today's post was damn special. The adorable couple announces that they are going to become three soon. Gurmeet took to his Instagram and surprised his fans and announced their pregnancy, he wrote, " To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina". Debian looks radiant in that little back dress as she flaunts her baby bump. The cupule gained fame with their first debut as Ram and Sita on the television show Ramayan and ever since then, they have received immense LOVE. Gurmeet has come a long way in his career while Debina has been his strongest support. Well, indeed we can't wait for junior Chaudhary, what say?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@guruchoudhary)

Along with his fans, even his friends from the industry were pleasantly surprised with this announcement. Newly bride too showered all the love on the new parents to be in town. She commented, " Oh my god oh my god. My heartiest congratulations. Sending all my love and best wishes". Apart from Mouni Roy, , Gauahar Khan, , and many others congratulated the couple for the new innings in life.