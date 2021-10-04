and have been one of the most adorable couples of the Television industry. They make for a power couple setting relationship goals for all. It was ten years ago that Gurmeet and Debina had registered their wedding and exchanged wedding vows through a small Hindu ceremony. They had a low key wedding with only a few members invited. Now, after 10 years of being Mr and Mrs, they have once again taking the wedding vows through Bengali ceremony. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla trends after unseen video of Sana surfaces online, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai future story and more

Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet and Debina shared pictures from their Bengali wedding ceremony. Both of them shared the pictures with the caption, "Finally." In the pictures, we see Gurmeet dressed in a golden-beige kurta while Debina looks beautiful in a traditional red saree. She looks gorgeous with all the makeup and jewelry. They also shared pictures on Insta stories.

Taking about how they had met, Debina in an interview with Network 18 had stated "I had come from Kolkata and he participated from Mumbai itself. We just met as co-contestants and hardly knew each other. One day I came in late for breakfast and was having it alone. Later, Gurmeet entered and he asked if he could join and I agreed. That's how we started talking for the first time." Love blossomed between the two and they became one of the strongest couples we have ever known.