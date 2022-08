Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed a baby girl in April this year. The two lovebirds have been busy being doting parents to their newborn, Lianna Choudhary. And guess what? The two are all set to welcome another child soon. You read that right. The Ramayan actor and actress took to their social media handles to make a couple announcement about baby number 2. Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are soon going to welcome their second child and the two parents-to-be are on cloud nine. Also Read - Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee to Aamir Khan-Reena Dutta: Celebs who eloped and went against family for love

Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary's baby no 2 announcement

Debina and Gurmeet shared an adorable picture which also featured Lianna. Gurmeet Choudhary has his back to the camera whereas Debina Bonnerjee is looking at Guru who is looking back at her. Little Lianna is focused on the camera as always. Debina is holding a the ultrasound snaps in her hand. She captioned the loving post saying, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us," with the hashtags, "#babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee." Check out Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary's post here:

Celebrity friends send congratulatory messages to Debina-Gurmeet

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's second pregnancy announcement is going to be a huge trend in the entertainment news today. As soon as the two lovebirds dropped the post, friends and colleagues from the industry poured in congratulatory messages in the post's comments section. , , , Tina Datta, Yuvika Choudhary and others have congratulated the duo on their second baby announcement.

Debina's pregnancy journey

While trying for her first child, Debina Bonnerjee revealed that they had been planning for a baby since 2017. However, she couldn't conceive. They tried for IUI about 5 times which resulted in failure. They then decided to go for IVF. For the same, the doctors had to perform surgery to help her conceive. The surgery cost around Rs 75K to 1 lakh. The egg extraction process which takes place thrice costs Rs 1.5 lakh each. Debina revealed the process in detail in her Vlog on YouTube. Baby no 2 is also a blessing for the couple.

Congratulations, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary.