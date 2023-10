Gurmeet Choudhary is well known for his performance as Lord Ram in Ramayan. He is considered as one of the best actors on Indian television. The actor has many times revealed how the character of Lord Ram changed his life and people still respect him like that. The actor’s recent act has made everyone say that he truly is like Lord Ram. Recently, a video of Gurmeet has gone viral and fans are all praise for his kind act towards others. Also Read - Anupamaa: These 10 actors rejected Rupali Ganguly's show and later regretted

It happened so that Gurmeet was spotted in the city recently. He became the real hero for a man who collapsed on the street. Gurmeet was seen giving CPR to the man and saved his life. Many people were gathered around him and also helped him. Also Read - Debina Bonnerjee's eldest daughter Liana has become possessive of little sister Divisha

Gurmeet saves a man who collapsed on streets

Gurmeet managed to save the life of the person. The police also arrived and called the ambulance. Gurmeet also helped the police in taking the man to the stretcher and then to the ambulance. This video of Gurmeet is gone viral and fans are all praise for him. Also Read - Newlywed Dalljiet Kaur gets a matching tattoo with husband Nikhil Patel; a look at TV stars who expressed love by getting inked

Trending Now

They have called him a real hero and praised him for his quick action.

Take a look at Gurmeet Choudhary’s viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nermin (@nrmynljmy)

Gurmeet had recently returned from his Europe trip with his wife, Debina Bonnerjee and his little girls. They have been sharing a lot of details about their trip. The couple also welcomed Ganpati bappa home and had said in an interview that it is important to make the kids understand they have to have belief in God.

Debina added that God fearing is necessary. The also had been on cleanliness drive on October 2. They also had their kids for the good cause. Debina shared that she is happy seeing Lianna doing the cleaning and it is important for the kids to learn all these things.