Four months after having their first child, Lianna, and are expecting their second child. The news came as a huge surprise to their fans. In fact, Debina Bonnerjee was trolled for the same but she said that she considers this as God's decision. Gurmeet Choudhary in an interview to ETimes TV said that they had been struggling for five years to have a child. He said they consulted a number of doctors. He told ETimes, "For us, Lianna has been the biggest gift of our life. She is everything for me Aur bahut shiddaton and manaton ke baad humein mili hai Woh. And now when the good news of our second baby came in, it was a big surprise for us."

Gurmeet Choudhary said that when God gives, he gives in abundance, and at the right time. He feels that Lianna will now have a sibling whom she can call her own for life. According to Gurmeet Choudhary, this will be a beautiful lifetime bond for Lianna. He said that his father was his hero and he would try to be the same for his kids. Gurmeet said two children were a huge responsibility on his shoulders. He told ETimes TV, "I am sure I will be their hero. I need to be perfect from every corner for them."

He said his parents said shabhaash beta when they heard about Debina Bonnerjee's second pregnancy. It seems there is just a difference of 11 months between Gurmeet Choudhary and his elder brother. It will be a similar situation for Lianna and her sibling.