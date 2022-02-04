Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress Nehha Pendse is rumoured to be leaving the show in some days. A portal reported that her contract will end on April 2022 and she has shown no interest in renewing the same. The actress replaced Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi on the show. The reports said that Nehha Pendse was find it tough to commute daily from her home to the far flung suburb of Naigaon, where the sets are located. The actress' health was suffering. Moreover, she had contracted COVID-19 and missed shoot for quite some days. Well, the characters of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain are quite iconic. Also Read - Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Nehha Pendse to QUIT; makers on the hunt for a new Anita Bhabi – deets inside

When we got in touch with Nehha Pendse she flatly refused to entertain any queries and said no comments. Well, we guess only time will tell what this means. It is usual on part of actors to stay mum till the producers give out an official statement. Nehha Pendse is a very professional lady. The actress is known for her gorgeous looks and acting prowess. Fans liked her as the stylish Anita Bhabhi on the show. Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain is one of the cult shows from &TV. On the show, she is paired with Aasif Sheikh.

The show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain is a daily. Shilpa Shinde became a household name playing Angoori Bhabhi on the show. Rohitashv Gaur and Aasif Sheikh are the two male leads. Now, we guess that only time will tell if Nehha Pendse stays on with the show and decides to quit.