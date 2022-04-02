Kapil Sharma - the name has become very prominent in the world of entertainment now. The comedian has achieved great heights of success and has connected well with some of the best Bollywood stars. The Kapil Sharma Show still continues to rule the hearts of the audiences and we have some of the biggest stars from tinsel town making repeated appearances on the show to promote the film. On Kapil Sharma's birthday, here is a look at the times when the comedian made biggies like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and others laugh their lungs out. Watch and have a laugh riot on Kapil Sharma's special day. Also Read - Ajay Devgn birthday special: From Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar; these are the star's best friends and worst enemies from Bollywood

Bollywood's Angry Man Amitabh Bachchan could not control his laughter when he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. To date, he has appeared only once but that episode remains to be one of the bests in the history of The Kapil Sharma Show. Amitabh Bachchan even teamed up with Kapil Sharma on Chandu Prabhakar. Watch the video below:

Shah Rukh Khan has been quite a frequent on The Kapil Sharma Show. No one can ever forget the Gehrua moment on the show. Even when he came to promote a film with , Kapil ensured that King Khan had the best time. So much that he wanted to buy the show.

Salman Khan has been the producer of The Kapil Sharma for a long time and he has even made many appearances to promote his family. The best days of The Kapil Sharma Show was when the Khan brothers appeared on the show and episodes stretched over two days. Salman had such a ball of time that he was sitting on the floor laughing hard.

is like a family to Kapil Sharma. He appears on the show for the promotions of his ever film. Though there was a little misunderstanding between the two, now all is well. Akshay too is the comedy king and we have often seen him trolling the comedian. The compilation video says it all.

Among the best episodes of The Kapil Sharma show is when he left in tears due to incessant laughter. and Kangana Ranaut had appeared to promote their film and both of them indeed has a blast thanks to Kapil Sharma. The video below is proof of it.

Not just the celebs, Kapil has managed to make the entire nation laugh on countless number of times. We wish a very happy birthday.