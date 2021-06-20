Happy Father's Day: ‘Dad has taught me that working hard with no shortcuts is the key to success,’ says Rubina Dilaik

On the occasion of Father's Day, Shakti actress speaks about her dad being her mentor, friend and teacher. She credits him for many of her achievements, learnings and highs in life. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: The Real Khabri SHARES an important update about upcoming season of Salman Khan's reality show

From picking up his creative skills to a good command over language which she also inherited from her father, Rubina considers him to be her inspiration in life. "My father has been my biggest mentor in life in ways which I am eternally grateful for! There are so many qualities I have inherited from him which have shaped me to be the person that I am today. He was a language officer and a writer so his strong command over language and diction is something that I have proudly picked up. My love for performing arts and literature has stemmed from my father's keen interest in both", shares the Bigg Boss 14 winner.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner adds, "My dad has taught me that working hard with no shortcuts is the key to success. I have seen him working immensely hard for himself and our family in every possible way. There has never been a day that I have seen him sitting idle. He is always keeping himself busy with his work, up to date with the recent happenings through books, the news, research of his own that he keeps doing." She adds that there is something productive on his hands at all times. She says that be it working in his apple orchards, writing books and consistently doing his best at all that he is working on.

She goes on to add, “Punctuality is another very important quality I have inherited from him as he is one of the most punctual people with everything on his plate at all times! Growing up till date, my dad has, is and will continue to be my biggest inspiration in life.”