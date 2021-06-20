Happy Father's Day: Jasmin Bhasin's special gift for parents will make you respect her even more

Popular TV actress , who often gets love from audience for giving couple and relationship goals with beau Aly Goni, has planned virtual celebration for Father's Day and even sent a gift to his father Surpal Singh Bhasin on this occasion. But the actress is working on a special gift as she is planning to buy a house so that her parents can move from Kota to Mumbai and stay with her. Talking about it, the actress told E TImes, “It’s been many years now since I have been asking my parents to move in with me in Mumbai, but they always ignored it and I never stressed on it too much since they used to visit me regularly. But they haven’t visited me for more than a year now and I miss them terribly.” Also Read - From Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin to Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse: Meet 5 couples who are in live-in relationships

The actress revealed that she got really scared when her dad was running around for bed as her mom was COVID positive. "After my mom recovered, I told my father strictly that I have to be around them. I would never want to experience any such situation again when I felt so helpless and had sleepless nights. It was a nightmare and it left me worried. So, my parents will soon move in with me in Mumbai and I am looking forward to buying a house where we can live together," added the actress.

Calling his dad, strength and support, Jasmin asserted, "No matter what I have decided to do in life, my parents, especially my father, have always supported me and encouraged me to do my best. Being with them here will give me more strength and support."

The actress also said that her father was her guide and always encouraged her to follow her heart and pursue her dreams.