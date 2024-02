Harshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput engagement: The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor got engaged to TV actress Muskaan Rajput recently. The news caught social media attention and congratulations poured in for the couple. A few months before, the duo made their relationship official on their respective social media handles. As of now, there's no news on when the couple will get married. However, amidst all this, we bring you the names of the actresses who were once rumoured to be in a relationship with Harshad Arora. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Shakti Arora feels Valentine's Day is a nightmare; wants to recreate THIS DDLJ scene with wife Neha Saxena

Harshad Arora was once rumoured to be dating THESE actresses

Harshad Arora and Tridha Choudhury

Harshad Arora and Tridha Choudhury were rumoured to be dating each other. Both the actors worked in the show Dahleez in 2016. Rumours were rife that both of them used to spend a lot of time together during the shoot and also after pack-up. However, despite constant speculations, the duo never accepted their relationship and kept stating that they are just friends.

Harshad Arora and Gunjan Vijaya

Harshad Arora made his television debut with the TV show Beintehaa opposite Amrita Rao's sister, Preetika Rao. Their on-screen chemistry was so good that people thought they were also dating in real life. However, it was later reported that Harshad was dating his on-screen mother, Gunjan Vijaya. Yes, you heard it right, the actor was rumoured to be dating actress Gunjan Vijaya who played the role of his mother on screen in Beintehaa.

Harshad Arora and Aparna Kumar

Out of all the love affair speculations, Harshad accepted his relationship with Aparna Kumar. The duo dated for around 4 years after which they parted ways. While Harshad stated that they had some unresolved differences due to which they broke up, Aparna stated that moving on from a four-year relationship is indeed difficult.

Harshad Arora has finally found his true love in TV actress Muskaan Rajput. The duo got engaged in a private ceremony. Harshad was last seen in the television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.