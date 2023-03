Harshad Chopda the star of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was one of the main guests at the Iconic Gold Awards. Even Hina Khan was invited for the same. She too won an award. The two have been friends for a long time. When Hina Khan and Harshad Chopda met each other, they hugged warmly. For many fans of the duo, this was a very emotional moment. As we know, Hina Khan began her career as Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On the other hand, Harshad Chopda has been part of many memorable shows and performances. Fans began to mentally cast in them in projects and characters after seeing them hold hands. Also Read - Bekaboo star Shivangi Joshi reveals whether she is open to perform bold scenes; says, 'Ek limit hai jo...'

Harshad Chopda is playing the part of Dr Abhimanyu Birla on the show. His pairing with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) has been a hit. They adore AbhiRa. Take a look at some of the tweets for the jodi of Hina Khan and Harshad Chopda... Also Read - Hina Khan flaunts toned back at the Iconic Gold Awards; stuns in an all black ensemble with multiple slits

Dear Hina.. and Harshad @eyehinakhan @ChopdaHarshad The fact that I saw you Hina in TV as Akshara In my country Yrkkh was called there Dragoste Dulce Amara( Romania) now I am seeing you with my idol Harshad who is in yrrkh this is fate!#HarshadChopda #HinaKhan pic.twitter.com/JLQ2CW9N4S — ?????? ????ℎ? ?? ??????? ? (@LDewanni) March 19, 2023

Aapko kya laga, hum bhool gye! ??#Harshina content aaye aur mai post na krun aisa kaise ho skta h. ?❤️? Just look at my people! They're looking so hot together! Kahir yeh koi kehne wali baat nhi h, sbko dikh hi rha h.❤️? Them in a project! When?#HarshadChopda #HinaKhan pic.twitter.com/t0mhODNQtN — ?Rowdy Raghav? (ATVIK JUNEJA) HCIAN ☬ (@Avik3007) March 19, 2023

A spy and CBI officer .....

web series They gonna blow everyone with their insane chemistry. #HarshadChopda #HinaKhan pic.twitter.com/cxqrSbx8Ym — ❤️‍?❤️‍?❤️‍?? (@Marshmallowz12) March 19, 2023

Aapko kya laga, hum bhool gye! ??#Harshina content aaye aur mai post na krun aisa kaise ho skta h. ?❤️? Just look at my people! They're looking so hot together! Kahir yeh koi kehne wali baat nhi h, sbko dikh hi rha h.❤️? Them in a project! When?#HarshadChopda #HinaKhan pic.twitter.com/t0mhODNQtN — ?Rowdy Raghav? (ATVIK JUNEJA) HCIAN ☬ (@Avik3007) March 19, 2023

Harshad Chopda and Hina Khan fans surely loved the moment. Now, we wish to see them together in a project for real soon! Also Read - TOP TV News Weekly RECAP: Harshad Arora enters Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Urfi javed gets trolled for another bizarre outfit and more