DKP aka Director’s Kut Productions which was once the most celebrated production house in the television fraternity is now often bashed for their troubled work environment. While actors like Paras Kalnawat and Ritvik Arora has publicly slammed Rajan Shahi’s unprofessional work ethics, gossip mongers believe that there are many actors like Harshad Chopda and don’t be surprised but yes even Rajan Shahi’s favourite Rupali Ganguly who aggrieved the way DKP treats its actors. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda to take a break from TV shows?

Ritvik Arora

Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami reacts to negativity he and Samridhii Shukla are getting; asks 'Why the hatred towards us?'

Back in 2020, Ritvik Arora who used to play the character of Kunal in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was replaced by actor Avinash Mishra. The producer stated that Ritvik’s demand for double remuneration during covid 19 was totally uncalled for. Ritvik in his defense stated that he demanded just a minor hike and later he tried contacting the production house to sort out their differences, but the production choose not to respond.

Bollywoodlife is also on WhatsApp. Follow for all latest Entertainment and TV news updates. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami starrer in trouble? Makers get notice from channel due to low TRPs?

Trending Now

Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat was not happy with his character and conveyed the same to the production house and asked if he could join some other show. But the production house out of nowhere issued a statement of removing Paras due to her bad work ethics. This irked the actor to such an extent that he publicly said 80% of actors working in DKP shows are drained from the toxic environment but aren’t brave enough to accept it in public.

Watch this video here:

Harshad Chopda

Rumours were certain just like Paras, Harshad Chopda too expressed his disappointment with the makers of how he was not happy the way Abhimanyu’s character was shaping up. Even after repeated requests, the makers didn’t pay any heed to Harshad’s concern which miffed the actor to such an extent that he decided to quit the show.

Rupali Ganguly

We know this is a shocker for you guys, but this is indeed true that even Rupali Ganguly is not happy with DKP’s work culture. It so happened that at an award function, Rajan was leaving the venue after collecting his respective award. Rupali’s PR team informed Rajan that if he can wait for few seconds as Rupali is arriving in a minute and later they can pose together for media. However instead of agreeing or saying a polite no, Rajan gave a stern look to the PR and proceeded towards his car. Within few seconds Rupali arrived and instead of posing for paparazzi the actress ran straight towards Rajan’s car to greet him. Rupali’s gesture towards Rajan felt more like it was done out of fear of disappointing the producer. It didn’t look like it came from a place of respect.