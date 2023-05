Harshad Chopda celebrates his birthday today. The star rang in his special day with his family. He is a home-bird so no parties for him. Pranali Rathod shared some pics from the celebrations. We can see him happy with the balloons that friends got him. Harshad Chopda who turns 41 is ageing like fine wine. The handsome star has proved over the years that he is one of the stars with a huge organic fan base in India. Pranali Rathod plays Akshara Goenka on the show while he is Dr Abhimanyu Birla. The two have a fab bond on and off screen.

In one of the balloons, we can see that Monu is written. It is the nickname of the hunk. Pranali Rathod also shared that detail with fans. Harshad Chopda looks happy and relaxed. It looks like he took the day off. Take a look at the pics shared on social media...

Kina Khush Hai #Harahali ???

Always Red Suits Them Very Much ❤️??‍❤️‍?

Balloons are Cute HBD HARSHAD/HC/Monu ?

Glow on Their Faces ??✨

She is in His House Last Night ❣️

Mayank,Garima After So Long ?

HBD HARSHAD CHOPDA #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod#Abhira#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/uPTqBYMAbG — Harshad's Day ~ HBD Mera Jaan ??❤️ (@Harshali_Pavani) May 17, 2023

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod fans are waiting for the reunion of the duo on the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We are now seeing a divorce battle where they fight for the custody of Abhir. The health of the child suffers due to the stress. There are many who want Akshara to end up with Abhinav Sharma (Jay Soni). On the other hand, Dr Abhimanyu was supposed to get married to Aarohi (Karishma Sawant).

Trending Now

It seems Aarohi has understood how the marriage of Abhimanyu and her will complicate things even further. She tries her best to drive a wedge between Ruhi ad Abhir. But Abhimanyu manages to be a good 'father' to both the kids. Off screen, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda have denied reports of dating one another.