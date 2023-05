Dipika Kakar fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of their baby. Ever since Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika announced their first pregnancy, they have been sharing every detail about it and have even said there are just a few days left until the arrival of the baby. And now this picture of Dipika carrying a newborn baby in her hand is going viral, and there is a lot of speculation that this is Dipika's newborn baby. In this picture, you can see that Dipika Shoaib Ibrahim is holding a baby. She is wearing a blue dress along with a matching hairband, and you can also see the little one wrapped in a matching cloth. Also Read - Ram Charan to Gauahar Khan; take a look at celebrities' who are all set to welcome their FIRST babies in the world soon

And as the picture goes viral, Dipika's fans are showering congratulatory messages on the couple, but it is clear that the picture is morphed, and this only shows the excitement around seeing Dipika's newborn baby. On January 1, Dipika and Shoaib took to their Instagram account and announced their pregnancy by sharing a picture of themselves wearing hats that read mom to be and dad to be. While the couple also faced a lot of trolling for sharing every minor detail related to their pregnancy, In fact, Shoaib even addressed the trolling and said that it affected them.

"Everyone is affected, whether it is me or Dipika. But the question is, for how long will you let them affect you? Some things are out of our control. Like I said, it is not possible for a person to keep everyone happy. When she (Dipika) is down, I motivate her, and vice versa. We are each other’s support system. Our family’s support system is very strong, and that’s most important. Nothing else matters. My mother always says, '4 jalne wale hai toh 100 chahne wale hai'." Dipika and Shoaib's fans are waiting for the couple to announce the arrival of their baby.