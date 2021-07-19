Has Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia's marriage run into trouble within a month of tying the knot? His cryptic note has left fans confused

Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia tied the knot with his girlfriend Divya Punetha four weeks back. He is seen on the Star Plus show. The marriage happened in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He has now stopped posting pictures with his wife, Divya. The actor left a note on his Insta stories that read Ek Mohabbat Thi #Heartbroken. People are wondering if things are all right in his marriage. We wonder what is exactly the matter as he posted a picture just five days back with Divya Punetha. He had written, "Like a river flows, surely to the sea, Darling so it goes, Some things are meant to be.” A hundred hearts would be too few to carry all my love for you." Also Read - Is Krystle D'Souza a Bewafaa? The actress spills the beans on how loyal she is in real life [Exclusive]

As per SpotboyE, fans have been writing to the actor asking if everything is okay in his personal life. His wife is a doctor by qualification. He had told ETimes that her parents were not very keen as he had an unstable job. Also, caste was an issue as the girl is a Brahmin while he is a Rajput. Anyways, the wedding had happened in Dehradun in the presence of 10 immediate family members. The actor has maintained that his girlfriend has been a source of support since his struggling days. Also Read - Tanha Hoon: Yasser Desai's melodious voice touches your soul in this Aamir Ali-Hiba Nawab heartbreak song

He had told ETimes, "She has been with me through thick and thin when I was nothing. Also, our parents were not very convinced about the marriage as she is a Brahmin and I am a Rajput. So they had their reservations. There were a lot of conflicts. I was not settled and Divya’s family, like every parent, wanted someone with a secure job. They would tell her that you are a doctor, he is an actor and what are you. But we kept faith and love won in our case. She supported me in my tough times." Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi also tied the knot with Lavesh Khairajani.