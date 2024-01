Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marriage is in trouble. The two of them have had many ugly fights and people have been worried if their marriage will survive or not. The relationship is turning out to be toxic and we saw how Vicky's mother has been speaking against Ankita. She has been giving interviews and saying that the family was never in favour of the marriage and only Vicky wanted it. She also said that Ankita needs to learn to respect her husband. Post that we saw, Ankita's best friend, Rashami Desai coming out in her support. She slammed Vicky's mother for making such comments on Ankita. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Samarth Jurel admits to making fun of Abhishek Kumar's mental health; says 'Jo usne Isha ke liye...'

Rashami Desai's cryptic post

But it seems all this has affected Rashami a lot. She has shared a cryptic post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The post is related to Ankita or some other issue is not known yet. It seems she has been triggered about the failed relationships after seeing Ankita and Vicky's issues. But the post sounds scary and looks like Rashami is going through something big in her life. Her post has left everyone shocked and fans are worried about her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain defends his mother and family; talks about Sushant Singh Rajput's death during fight with Ankita Lokhande

The post read, "Choti se zindagi kya pata Kal ho na ho... but u all keep it up and keep up the great job that ull are doing. Unfortunately I'll not be there to see all good comment... Wishing you'll lots of love"

Fans express concern over Rashami's post

As soon as she posted it, fans expressed their concern in the comments sections. One of the users wrote, "Hey Rashami all ok na? Please take care. And remember you r loved. Please don't think of anything else."

Hey Rashami all ok na? Please take care. And remember you r loved. Please don't think of anything else. — Proud_to_be_me (@StrongW91810562) January 17, 2024

Another user wrote, "Talk to someone you will feel better... we are always thr for you.. be with your loved ones.. have faith.. we Love you... I wish someone could confirm you are okay but always remember we love you... You will always be thr in our prayers"

Talk to someone you will feel better... we are always thr for you.. be with your loved ones.. have faith.. we Love you... I wish someone could confirm you are okay but always remember we love you... You will always be thr in our prayers ? ❤️ #RashamiDesai — Dazzling Diva Rashami (@RashamiFanPg) January 16, 2024

idk what you’re going through but this too shall pass, rashami. please talk to a loved one or seek professional help. good things will come your way even if you don’t feel like they will, atm. you just have to wait it out. sending you love and strength <3 — diu (@diasstressed) January 17, 2024

What happened??? Please talk to someone ...

We all love u Rashami

Please seek help if something is bothering u — Bani (@Bani6861) January 16, 2024

this tweet looks scary!

my love I hope you're okay? We Love You My Precious Girl? — ♥︎ : Shyam ?? (@Rash_yam) January 16, 2024

I hope ,everything is fine ?

?? — Nainshi Singh (@NainshiSingh16) January 17, 2024

Rashu girl that line is scaring us?

Please know that you're loved & appreciated for who you are?❤️? — cha_miyy ??? #NAYAB (@beenie_bun) January 16, 2024

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, currently, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are in the house.