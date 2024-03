While there is a long time left for September 2024, the casting for Bigg Boss is something that makes news rather early. There is buzz that fans will see Bigg Boss OTT 3 before Bigg Boss 18. In the middle of all this, fans wonder which actors, actresses and digital sensations will get a big break. One of the names doing the rounds is Pooja Sharma Rekha. The lady was asked by Telly Talk if she has been approached for Bigg Boss 18 or not. She said people would find out when the time comes. This seems like a big hint that she might just sign up for Salman Khan's show. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Shah Rukh Khan with family, Mark Zuckerberg and others arrive for the big day

Bigg Boss 18 to have Pooja Kumari Rekha as a contestant?

Bigg Boss 18 is already making news. Pooja Sharma Rekha is a member of the transgender community. She is known amongst digital audiences for dressing up like the veteran diva of Bollywood diva. From loads of jewellery to sarees and gajra, she always decks up like her. Today, Pooja Sharma Rekha was invited at an event to give blessings. In fact, due to her online popularity, she is called at many functions all over to give special blessings. As we know, Indians believe that good wishes from the transgender community has good results.

It remains to be seen if Pooja Sharma Rekha indeed comes on Bigg Boss. Salman Khan's show has a reputation of being very inclusive with regards to the LGBTQ community. Almost every year, we have had someone who does believes or follows alternate sexual orientation. She is known for her videos on Mumbai Local. The lady is quite outspoken about discrimination being faced by the community, and how one can make things improve.