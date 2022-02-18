Have Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni really split? The hunk's comment on her Insta post drops a HINT

The news that has grabbed attention is that of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni allegedly parting ways. As per Bharat Gossip, things suddenly turned awry between them. It seems Jasmin Bhasin posted a pic on her Insta story that was kind of cryptic. However, let us assure that you things seem to be okay. Just yesterday, Jasmin Bhasin posted a pic. The caption of the pic read, "What is your mobile number?" Read this, Aly Goni commented, "Let me take you to the sky!" Fans of duo #JasLy showered love on the two. Take a look... Also Read - Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin breakup: The Bigg Boss 14 couple part ways?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

This should assure all fans of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. The couple have been friends since three years now. It was only in Bigg Boss 14 that he professed his love for her. Millions of people adore JasLy and their pure bond. Aly Goni's family also loves Jasmin Bhasin immensely. She has been to his place in Jammu on more than one occasion. Aly Goni's sister Ilham too loves a lot. On the other hand, her parents have also warmed up to Aly Goni.

On the professional front, Jasmin Bhasin is in talks for a couple of music videos. She is also in talks for a web show. Aly Goni is looking at opportunities in Bollywood. It seems he has bagged one project and we will hear a formal announcement soon. The good part is that the couple is very much together.