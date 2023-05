Dipika Kakar was spotted in the city after a long time relationship with her longtime husband, Shoaib Ibrahim. The actress is in her third trimester, is fully pregnant, and is expecting the delivery of her baby. Dipika, who is embracing her pregnancy with full support from her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, was seen getting all the support from him as she struggled to get down the stairs of the hotel where they were spotted. Shoaib was one doting husband to Dipika and made sure her wifey walked down properly. The shutterbugs were too happy to capture this lovely and beloved couple of tinsel town. Shoaib is head over heels in love with Dipika and is always there for her, which makes their relationship stronger each day. Dipika Kakar was also lauded by her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, who happily mentioned that he was totally dependent on her earnings as she had been jobless for three years. Also Read - Dipika Kakar REACTS to sister in law Saba's miscarriage; says, 'I have been through that phase'

Watch the video of Dipika Kakar who struggles to walk as she is fully pregnant: holds husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s hand for support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Filmy Charcha (@thefilmycharcha)

Dipika recently made headlines after she reacted to the miscarriage of her daughter-in-law Saba Ibrahim, who was expecting her first child, and she mentioned that she too has been through this tough phase and that it will pass on. Dipika and Shoaib are extremely active on their YouTube vlogs and share every update about their lives there, from happiness to sadness to everything. Also Read - Dipika Kakar‘s sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim suffers miscarriage in her 6 months of pregnancy; her husband shares what went wrong

Dipika Kakar often gets trolled for being so open in public through her YouTube vlogs and was highly criticised for sharing all the details, especially in pregnancy, and was slammed as many netizens claim that her pregnancy is fake. The actress strongly gave it back to them, saying she gives a damn about this hatred and yes, they are actors and their lives are out in the open, and she is okay with it. Also Read - How Dipika Kakar supported Shoaib Ibrahim financially for three years when he had no work