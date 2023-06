One of the most popular television couples Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are blessed with a baby boy. The couple is embracing parenthood as they shared the happy news. Dipika was in the last trimester of her pregnancy but the new father confirmed its a premature delivery. Sasural Simar Ka actress had several plans for welcoming her first baby. She also called it a quit to acting to focus on her child. The couple was highly excited and here’s how they planned to welcome their baby. Also Read - Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with a baby boy: Here are the couple goals they have given fans over the years

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim bought a new 5 BHK flat and were supposed to move in before the birth of the baby. Recently they were spotted shopping for furniture and decor stuff to set up their new home. The couple who is also Youtuber apart from being TV actors keep sharing vlogs on their channel to keep fans updated about them. In one of the recent videos, they gave a glimpse of shopping for their new home. The duo headed to IKEA, a leading home decor store, and picked some of the amazing pieces according to their taste. They purchased decorative indoor plants, rugs, carpets, beautiful flower vases, cutlery, and crockery pieces.

Dipika took active participation in shopping to beautify her dream home. The couple's initial plan was to set up the house before the baby arrives. They booked one room and wished for its decor, furniture, paints and everything will be according to the new baby. Both made their house planning keeping their new baby in concern. They also planned to move into the new house after the birth of the baby. However, things didn't fit in place as planned because the baby has come earlier than expected. Now they will seek some time and within a month or two they will shift to their new house. It is worth noting that now it will not be just two of them but they shift with the newest addition to their family.

Exactly a day before their baby’s birth, they celebrated Shoaib’s birthday. The couple gave a glimpse into the birthday celebration also Dipika penned a heartfelt note for her husband and to-be-father.