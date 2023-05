Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are the most loved onscreen Jodi on television thanks to the crackling chemistry in Imlie, and now fans are immensely missing them to be together while they are part of Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull, and fans are enthralled to see them together. There is strong buzz that the couple is dating, and their chemistry during the Bigg Boss 16 stint only ignited their relationship rumours. And now this video of Fahmaan Khan talking about Sumbul shows that they share adorable chemistry. In this video, you can see Fahmaan talk about Sumbul and the game and how he defeated her, while paparazzi addressed her as 'Bhabhi', but he smartly ignored it and spoke further. Also Read - Sumbul Touqeer Khan reacts to war between fans of her and Fahmaan Khan; says, 'I don't understand...'

Watch the video of Fahmaan Khan cutely reacting when asked about Sumbul Touqeer.

Fahmaan was also insisted by the paparazzi that why doesn't he come and pose with Sumbul, to which he very cutely tells that she doesn't come out, what can I do? Fahmaan and Sumbul are definitely the sweethearts, and fans cannot wait for them to be the real-life couple only if something is brewing between them for real.