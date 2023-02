Asim Riaz broke the internet with his explosive interview where he made a huge cry about Bigg Boss 13 being biased and alleged that late actor Sidharth Shukla was a rigged winner as the makers of the show decided to do live to vote before they announce the winner. While the fans of the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up are lauding and hailing him for exposing the Bigg Bods makers, on the other hand, Sidharth’s fans want him to move on. While Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz too took an indirect and hilarious dig at Asim. Also Read - Sona Mohapatra takes a jibe at Shehnaaz Gill's fans for 'harassing her' on social media; says, 'I have dealt with much worse' [View Tweet]

Some people still don’t understand sher ek hi hai aur ek hi rehta hai? — Shehbaz Badesha (@ShehbazBadesha) February 26, 2023

And now the world is waiting for Shehnaaz Gill to respond time as it's related to Bigg Boss -3, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, but will she ever speak anything? The answer is NO, Sana has come a long way and she has become extremely wise over time. She is no more the old Sana from Bigg Boss who spoke her heart without even thinking. Sana has grown over the years and after Sidharth's loss, she is one mature who gives a damn about anything and everything.

An insider reveals, Shehnaaz will maintain her dignified silence and will never react to such claims as she knows her fans love Sidharth Shukla extremely and they are enough to lash out at his haters or anyone who will speak wrong after he is gone. Asim Riaz has left SidNaaz fans heartbroken and his. Shehnaaz will never indulge herself in any controversy as she now believes that your silence is the strongest weapon you can hold to win battles. Shehnaaz is a changed person after Sidharth. We tried to get in touch with Shehnaaz and her team but she remained unavailable to comment.