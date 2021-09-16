Here's how the Kapoor family 'spoilt' Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's intimate wedding plans

Saif Ali Khan recently appeared on the Show along with his Bhoot Police costar, – the episode will be telecast later this weekend. AS always, host Kapil Sharma leaves his guests in splits with his witty banter while also being able to ferret some nostalgic secrets about their persona lives in his idiosyncratic funny way. Among the many hilarious jokes and hitherto unknown trivia that we'll get to hear, the highlight of the upcoming 'Bhoot Police' special episode of is said to occur when Saif Ali Khan opens up on his wedding with and how her family completely spoilt their plans. Also Read - When did Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar start dating? URI: The Surgical Strike actress FINALLY answers

It so happens that when Kapil Sharma inquires about Yami Gautam's recent intimate wedding with her Uri: The Surgical Strike Director, Aditya Dhar, she replied, "It was my naani who told us we will follow the COVID-19 protocol, thus, we had only 20 people present at the wedding." The couple recently tied the knot in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, in the presence of merely twenty guests.

No sooner than Yami Gautam shared how her wedding plans were formalised than Saif Ali Khan chipped in and added, "Jab humne shaadi ki thi, humne bhi wohi decide kiya tha ki sirf ekdum close family ko bulayenge. Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unme kum se kum 200 hai (When we were getting married, we also decided we will only invite close family. But the Kapoor family has at least 200 people). Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai expensive shaadis se. Mere chaar bachche hai, bohot darr lag raha hai (I am very scared of expensive weddings. I have four children)."

Watch the promo for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show below:

Bhoot Police also stars and and premiered on 10th September on Disney+ Hotstar.