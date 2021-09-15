Shaheer Sheikh has a massive fan following. He has been loved for the performances he has given off-screen. We have loved him as Vir in Kya Mast Hai Life, Anant in Navya, Arjun in Mahabharat, Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Abir from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and many more. Today, he is one of the most promising actors of telly land. However, not many know even he had a phase where he was struggling financially. Yes, it was after Navya and before he did Mahabharat, Shaheer was struggling. In an interview with Zoom TV, Shaheer Sheikh spoke about the time after Navya and before Mahabharat where he had to turn to photography to earn his living. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Annabelle Sethupathi, Ankahi Kahaniya and more new shows, movies to watch on Zee5, MX Player, Netflix and other OTT platforms this week

He said that there was a big gap between Navya and Mahabharat when he had switched to photography and started doing photography. He also shared that some of his projects were getting delayed which led him to even do folio for her fellow friends in the industry. And this was going on for a year. He revealed that year he was just roaming around and giving auditions. Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor were blessed with a baby girl on September 10. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shaheer Sheikh confirmed the news. He said that being a parent is a big responsibility. He also revealed that he always wanted a girl and dreamt of becoming a father. He even told his wife, Ruchikaa about it. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Here are 5 things you can expect to see in Manav-Archana aka Shaheer Sheikh-Ankita Lokhande’s show

He says that it is amazing to be with kids and he can be what he is when he is around kids. Shaheer feels childbirth is the biggest miracle on earth and it is the most beautiful process. He also said that it is a wonderful feeling when you feel the kick of the child. Shaheer also recalled a moment from his modelling days. He shared that he was once asked what would he do if he woke up as a woman. Shaheer said that he would like to get pregnant. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande FINALLY reacts to being trolled for revamping Sushant Singh Rajput starrer