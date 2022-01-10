Here's why Kapil Sharma initially REFUSED to marry Ginni Chatrath; the reason will SUPRISE you

and Ginni Chatrath got married on 18th December 2018. In December 2019, they welcomed their first child, baby girl, and named her Anayra, and in February last year, the couple was blessed with a baby boy, Trishaan. Before getting married, Kapil and Ginni were in a relationship for many years. However, you will be surprised to know that there was a time when Kapil thought his relationship with Ginni won’t work and the reason behind it is quite shocking. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Mika Singh confesses he visited Sunny Leone at her LA home at 4 am; says, 'Galat mat sochna' – here's the real reason

Recently, while talking to The Man magazine, Kapil revealed, “Ginni was in a girls’ college in Jalandhar doing her graduation, 3-4 years my junior, and I was in a co-ed college studying for a PG diploma in commercial arts. For pocket money, I would participate in theatre and visit other colleges. She was a really good student of mine. Now, of course, she’s become my teacher after marriage! She was good at skits and histrionics, so I made her my assistant. Then I found out that madam started liking me, so I explained to her that the car you come in costs more than what my entire family put together is worth! So, it just wouldn’t be possible between us.” Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Tirthanand Rao tried committing suicide; here's WHY!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

On the work front, Kapil is making everyone laugh with The Kapil Sharma Show, and now, the comedian is all set to make his digital debut with Netflix’s I’m Not Done Yet. The trailer of the show was released today, and in it when Kapil asks his wife why did she fall in love with a guy who had a scooter, Ginni replies, “Maine socha paise waale se toh sabhi pyaar karte hai, iss garib ka bhala hie kardo.” Also Read - Kapil Sharma CRIBS about paying Rs 9 lakh for his drunk tweet to PM Narendra Modi – watch video

I’m Not Done Yet will premiere on Netflix on 28th January 2022.