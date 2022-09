It's been a year that the heartthrob of television Sidharth Shukla left the world. On September 2, the Bigg Boss 13 winner took his last breath and left everyone deeply saddened and shattered. Shehnaaz Gill who was the closest to the actor was numb with his death, but life moves on. Shehnaaz Gill too put her brave foot ahead and is slow moving on. While Sidharth's near and dear ones remembered the actor via their social media posts Shehnaaz kept herself away from it and left her fans and people wondering why didn't she remember the actor today.

Shehnaaz Gill will never post anything related to Sidharth Shukla on her social media.

A close source to BollywoodLife informs, "Shehnaaz Gill will never post anything related to Sidharth on her social media. The first and the last thing she did after Sidharth's death was paying a tribute to him through a most heartfelt song Tu Yaseen Hai. Shehnaaz was extremely close to Sid and she knew that he was an extremely private person and would never like to be spoken about it publicly. Shehnaaz has his memory for life and will keep it to herself. For her Sid is always present with her. The SidNaaz fans will definitely understand this decision of Sana."

The source further adds, “Shehnaaz Gill acted very normal that day as she doesn’t want to be weak but chose to stay away from the media glare. Shehnaaz is right now the strongest person we know as she is prepared for everything best and worst as she has learnt life is unpredictable in the most harder way l. The girl wants to be talked about on her professional life and not personal and hence she didn’t post anything about Sidharth unlike others on his first death anniversary”. Sidharth’s few friends and other ex-members of Bigg Boss 13 like Mahira Sharma, , , and more remembered the actor. Sidharth you are dearly missed!

