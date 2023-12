Himanshi Khurana yesterday confirmed that Asim Riaz and she are not together as a couple any more. The singer from Punjab also said that they are separating due to religious difference. She said they chose their religion over love. She had deleted her initial public note for a new one on Twitter that explained the reason behind the separation. She has been trolled mercilessly since then. Himanshi Khurana now shared that it was Asim Riaz who told her to reveal the real reason for the same. She has now deactivated all her social media accounts as she was subjected to intense trolling. Also Read - Himanshi Khurana gets royally trolled for revealing that Asim Riaz and she are separating over religious differences

Asim Riaz takes a stand for Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz took to social media to clarify that he indeed told his former lady love to be honest on the decision. He said they chose religion over love. He also said they were both 30 plus and entitled to make their own decisions. Take a look at his post on X (formerly Twitter). Also Read - Himanshi Khurana confirms split with Asim Riaz, 'Our togetherness comes to an end now'

Yes Indeed we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs. We both are 30+ and we have full right to take these mature decisions and we made it. We’ve decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our… — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) December 7, 2023

Many people are wondering how come it was not an issue for so many years. Himanshi Khurana was trolled for donning the abaya when she went to Mecca. She said reiterated that she is a secular person and would continue to be in that way. Fans wondered if conversion had become an issue here... Also Read - Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz goes down on his knees for Himanshi Khurana, proposes, 'Will you marry me?'

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana had been together for six long years. The couple met on Bigg Boss 13 and instantly fell for one another. Himanshi was earlier committed to someone named Chow. But that relationship did not last very long.