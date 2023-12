Bigg Boss 13 was known for its love stories. One of them was that of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. The two had been together for six long years. Fans had christened them as AsiManshi. The couple did two to three music videos as well. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were seen as an ideal couple. The families of the two also liked one another. Himanshi Khurana spent Eid with his family in Kashmir as well. In between, there were rumours of how their relationship had hit choppy waters. Now, she has confirmed that they are not dating any more. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz goes down on his knees for Himanshi Khurana, proposes, 'Will you marry me?'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASIM RIAZ ? (@asimriaz77.official)

Himanshi Khurana writes a note on social media for fans

Himanshi Khurana said that they had a good time but their love story was over now. She said they are moving ahead with their lives, and asked people for privacy. Asim Riaz who is a model from Kashmir was one of the most memorable contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Their love story had given everyone the feels. From the paratha to his proposal, it was all too dreamy. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana says, 'Disappointed by the way I got evicted'

Asim Riaz puts up a cryptic post

Asim Riaz has not said anyone so far on the matter on social media. He put up a post which talks about how God tests patience in times of difficulty, and wants people to come closer to him. This is how fans reacted on the same...

shaadi ke card pe breakup announce karne ka tarika thoda casual hai #AsimRiaz #AsimSquad pic.twitter.com/nt47bGmP2k — ?????? (@maihuyaar1) December 6, 2023

Jitne @imrealasim Asim K Single Hone Ki Hui#AsimRiaz #AsimSquad WE LOVE YOU ASIM https://t.co/OipKjAOa1L — ♥️?Zarmeen Khan?♥️ (@Zarmeenkhan221) December 6, 2023

Himanshi Khurana was supposedly committed to someone when she fell for Asim Riaz in the Bigg Boss 13 house. His nickname was Chow. But later, the actress felt he was an unsuitable choice as she was unwell and did not find him or his family caring enough towards her.