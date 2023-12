Today, Himanshi Khurana took to social media to clarify that Asim Riaz and she are not together any more. It seems they decided to call it quits after six years of togetherness. She said the time spent together was wonderful and memorable. Himanshi Khurana also said that she would request for privacy as they dealt with the split. The singer and actress deleted the original post in minutes. Later, she said that the two ended their affair because of religious differences. She said they had different religious beliefs and could not compromise on that for love. Fans are wondering how that suddenly became an issue after six years. Also Read - Himanshi Khurana confirms split with Asim Riaz, 'Our togetherness comes to an end now'

Himanshi Khurana gets royally trolled

The Punjabi actress has always maintained that she is a very mature person. She is being trolled for announcing her breakup on a template that looks like a wedding reception card. Moreover, people are wondering why did she add the religious angle later on. She had gone to Mecca with him, and also posted pics wearing an Abbaya. People had mocked her a lot at that point. Take a look at some of the reactions below...

Even in parting ways, #AsimRiaz and your bond remains an inspiration. May your choices bring you closer to the serenity you seek. Sending love and positivity to both of you. WE LOVE YOU ASIM#AsimSquad — ??????? ?????? (@Anshita57) December 6, 2023

Himanshi, breaking up for religious reasons? Did the relationship need divine intervention, or did you just run out of better excuses? Asim deserves a sequel with a less predictable plot twist. #AsimRiaz

WE LOVE YOU ASIM — Aʜᴍᴇᴅ Rᴀᴢᴀ ✌️? (@ahmed_emo_boy) December 6, 2023

Himanshi, claiming a breakup due to religious differences is like blaming WiFi for a bad haircut. Did the universe send you a breakup memo, or did your horoscope recommend it? Asim needs someone with a sense of humor, not a scriptwriter for the cosmic soap opera. ?? #AsimRiaz… — Aʜᴍᴇᴅ Rᴀᴢᴀ ✌️? (@ahmed_emo_boy) December 6, 2023

When you enter into a relationship did not both of you think about this

Or it was like you guys were doing for Camera & Action

Celebs like you who make a mockery of relationships in front of everyone and then ask to respect privacy

Grow up lady — Aishu (@AishuTalks) December 6, 2023

4 saal se date kar rahe ho tab pata nahi tha kya religion ke baare main..

Ab bhakt bolenge "Ghar waapasi"

And Asim fans WE LOVE YOU ASIM trend karwa kar chhodenge — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) December 6, 2023

Himanshi that's not good yrrr .. ye sb aap phle kyu nhi sochii... Ye to pta hi rha hoga religion same nhi h to kyuuu aage bdhe ... Fir bhi you both are so mature you know that what is right and wrong...

We respect your decision... — VIRU (@Y05655671) December 6, 2023

You are such a shameless woman,

First you posted that you guys are breaking up but then you deleted that post and posted this and blamed the religion . Where was the religion thing when you were wearing a Bhurkha , where was the religion when you came into a relationship on a… — Ishika Garg (@IshikaaGarg) December 6, 2023

We have to see if Asim Riaz breaks his silence on the matter. He posted a video where a message comes that tough times bring people closer to God. It also said that patience is the key to spirituality.