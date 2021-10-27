The tragic and untimely death of Sidharth Shukla on September 2, 2021 left us in shock. Shehnaaz Gill's looked inconsolable from the pictures and videos that came in the media. Everyone is worried about her. On the positive side, her debut film Honsla Rakh is going great guns at the box-office. It has made close to Rs 40 crores at the ticket windows. Shehnaaz Gill's close ones have spoken about how she is still recovering from the unexpected tragedy in her life. In an interview with ETimes, Himanshi Khurana said that beau Asim Riaz and she were very concerned about Shehnaaz Gill. She said, "Asim and I discuss how Shehnaaz needs Rita aunty and she should be under her guidance. Shehnaaz is currently not in that frame of mind. It is a very tough situation for everyone and Shehnaaz has never seen a phase like this." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans feel Simba Nagpal's dig at Umar Riaz involving Bigg Boss 13 runner-up and his brother Asim was in poor taste - view results

It seems Shehnaaz Gill is being looked after by Sidharth Shukla's mom Rita Shukla and his sisters. They have rallied behind her. On Bigg Boss 13, late Sidharth Shukla and Himanshi Khurana's relationship started off well but got bitter as his fights with Asim Riaz intensified. The singer-actress told the portal, "When I started watching #BiggBoss 13 again now, it brought a smile to my face because of Sidharth Shukla. With Sidharth, we had our share of fights, but we also had a good bond."

Himanshi Khurana said that as per Hindu religion a person leaves behind his bonds in the mortal world when he passes away. She said that he would always have a special place in the hearts of his fans. She told ETimes, "We will remember him always but we shouldn't make #ShehnaazGiIl remember the pain of his demise. Sidharth was that one person who mattered to Shehnaaz so much and was deeply connected to her, now Shehnaaz has to live life. I know people will judge, expect a lot from her."

Incidentally, Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill were pitted as rivals on Bigg Boss 13. But it looks like Sidharth Shukla's death has erased all the resentment that might have existed!