Himanshi Khurana's EPIC reply to a fan who asks her to quickly marry Asim Riaz will make you hoot for her

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are loved immensely by #AsiManshi fans. There is no doubt that people want to see them together for the rest of their lives. But the couple have said that marriage is not on their minds. It seems they want to focus on their careers first. As we know, Asim Riaz is busy modelling, and also focusing on a career as a rapper. The young man is quite good. Himanshi Khurana is also a wonderful singer, and doing a lot of projects. The couple are happy at how their relationship is proceeding right now. A fan told Himanshi to marry Asim quickly. The singer's reply will make you laugh out loud. Also Read - Asim Riaz appears drool-worthy in his bare-body, chiselled-abs look, with nothing but a strategically placed bed sheet covering his modesty – view pics

Earlier Himanshi Khurana told ETimes that marriage was a huge commitment and they did not wish to run into it. She told the portal, "We don't want to get married in haste and then later on our relationship becomes a joke for others. We want to be prepared for it and want it to happen at the right time. It will be a mature decision." Asim Riaz has also maintained the same stance. He has said that they are busy building their careers now. The couple met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and it was almost love at first sight.