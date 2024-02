Popular television actress Hina Khan who is best known for her role as Akshara Singhania from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to collaborate with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. Yes, you read that right! Hina and Munawar will be seen doing a music video together in Kolkata. Pictures and videos of Hina getting ready in the morning in her vanity van are going viral on social media. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly and more TV bahus who gave tough competition to their mother-in-laws and how!

Have a look at Hina Khan's video

A look at Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan's pictures from Kolkata

#MunawarFaruqui and #HinaKhan both are in Kolkata for the music video shoot.

Abhi mujhe Ghar Jana chahiye tha ?

shooting dekhne mil jaata ?#MunawarFaruqui? #MKJW #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/YqsOc79jGe — Nirab (@Nirab23) February 12, 2024

In this short video clip, the gorgeous actress Hina is seen getting ready and fans cannot keep calm. They are eagerly waiting for Hina and Munawar's music video to be released.

In these pictures, Munawar and Hina both posed with their fans as they arrived in Kolkata. Munawar looked handsome in a white hoodie, which he paired with pants and a cap, while Hina looked like a glam doll in a light pink hoodie which she paired with black jeans. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Kamya Punjabi to Mrunal Thakur; a look at celebs who are supporting Ankita Lokhande

Moreover, Munawar even started following Hina on social media and fans shared a screenshot of the same. The video of Hina and Munawar at the Mumbai airport jetting off for Kolkata went viral.

shooting dekhne mil jaata'. A third user wrote, 'So it’s confirmed #MunawarFaruqui and #HinaKhan will will be doing MV by #VishalMishra in Kolkata. She is getting ready for the morning shoot.'

A look at the tweets