had recently sent her fans into a tizzy when she had shared a few cryptic posts about betrayal and forgiveness on her social media accounts. Even her friends including actress reached out to her if everything was okay in her relationship with Rocky Jaiswal. Hina has finally broken her silence on her cryptic posts. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal and more TV couples who are each other's best travel buddies

In her new interview, Hina cleared the air about her posts on betrayal and forgiveness saying that they were used for a promotional campaign and it had nothing to do with her relationship. She said that she and Rocky were unfazed by it, however, a lot of friends had started showing concern. Also Read - Shraddha Arya to Rubina Dilaik and more gorgeous TV beauties who’ve been fat-shamed

When Hina was asked if Rocky received hate messages after her posts, she said that he is a different person altogether and doesn’t care about all these things. However, she admitted to receiving message from a lot of friends and Karishma Tanna asking her, Is everything okay? What is happening?’ And she made them understand that there was nothing to worry about and it’s a promotional story. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill to Tejasswi Prakash: Popular TV actresses who set screens on fire in leather outfits

"Friends will understand that when you are talking to them over messages, that is some promotional thing but rest of them were really scared. There were a few articles about the breakup rumours. But no! There is nothing like that, I am very happy in my love life. God has been kind. But ya, what to do, I knew this would happen,” Hina told Bollywood Bubble.

On the work front, Hina will be seen starring in Shadyantra, a murder mystery, which also stars and . It will mark her debut in theatre. The teleplay narrates the story of a married couple, Rohan Tiwari and Natasha Malhotra Tiwari.

Natasha is the heiress of a construction company but leads a contented life far removed from business intrigue. Then a shocking murder changes Natasha's life forever and investigating police officer Mohan Khanna arrives to solve the mystery. This murder mystery is all set to be on-air at Tata Play Theatre on December 18. It will also be available on Zee5.