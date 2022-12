A couple of days ago, had sent her fans into a tizzy after she shared a few cryptic posts talking about betrayal on her Instagram stories. Her fans started wondering whether the actress is going through a rough patch in her relationship with Rocky Jaiswal. People began reaching out to the actress on social media and hoped everything was fine between her and Rocky. The actress has finally responded to her separation rumours in the most romantic way possible. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan and more MOST stylish celebs on Salman Khan show

Hina is currently in Istanbul and has been sharing the glimpses of her trip on social media. In one of the pictures, Hina was seen romantically posing with her boyfriend Rocky in the backdrop of The Blue Mosque and wrote, "Tum, Blue Mosque, aur Mai," and tagged Rocky followed by the Nazar Amulet emoji to ward off evil eye. Also Read - Hina Khan talks about betrayal in her cryptic posts; fans hope all is well in her relationship with Rocky Jaiswal

Last year, Rocky had spoken about his relationship with Hina and also shared if marriage was on the card for them. Though he had said that they will figure out their ups and downs after marriage, Rocky had mentioned that he and Hina doesn't want to get married just for a societal tag. He added that there is still time for marriage and they have been together for a good number of years. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty Ayesha Singh, Hina Khan and more TV actress' gorgeous lehengas for Sangeet night inspiration

Meanwhile, Hina will be seen starring in Shadyantra, a murder mystery, which will also see and in the lead. Hina plays the role of Natasha who is very naive, trusting and giving but then a tragedy forces her to look at her life and her relationships more closely and then her instinct of self-preservation kicks in.

The teleplay narrates the story of a married couple, Rohan Tiwari and Natasha Malhotra Tiwari. Natasha is the heiress of a construction company but leads a contented life far removed from business intrigue. Then a shocking murder changes Natasha's life forever and investigating police officer Mohan Khanna arrives to solve the mystery. This murder mystery is all set to be on-air at Tata Play Theatre on December 18. It will also be available on Zee5.