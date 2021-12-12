It is that time of the week when we do a recap of what our TV stars posted on Instagram. We know how up-to date they are with trends when it comes to Insta reels and viral videos. They can also create their own content. Here is a look at the Instagrammers of the week... Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia REVEALS his birthday resolution, ritual, best memories and why he loves working on his special day

Hina Khan

Hina Khan brought forth her inner Bollywood diva as she posted this video on the classic Chod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahega with Shaheer Sheikh. The two are again filming a music video. Their first collaboration was a super success. She looks so pretty in that purple suit.

Shraddha Arya

The new bride visited the beautiful temple of Maa Sharda in Maihar. Shraddha Arya has been her devotee since years. For the occasion, she chose a bright crimson Benarasi saree. Shraddha looked beautiful.

Jennifer Winget

Do you remember the mother-daughter combo of Maya Mehrotra and Janvi Mehrortra from Beyhadh? Well, Jennifer Winget and Kavita Ghai became besties after the show. They have still stayed in touch. Take a look at this new video shared by Jen.

Nia Sharma

The gorgeous actress is a pro at making Insta reels. She proved that she has energy even after an all-nighter with this video.

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia of Anupamaa is having a dream run after joining Rajan Shahi's show. It is the role of a lifetime. Take a look at his b'day celebrations.

So, these celebs from the world of TV were the Instagrammers of the week.