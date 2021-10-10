Hina Khan hints at breakup with Rocky Jaiswal in new post? Read deets

Popular TV actress , who garnered nationwide popularity for her portrayal of Akshara in , has been quite open about her personal life on social media. The gorgeous beauty has been in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal for a very long time and the duo often posts some amazing pics dishing out major couple and relationship goals. Though the Hacked recently made our heads turn with her recent insta-story, where she posted her pic and wrote, "Time To Breakup" Also Read - SHOCKING! Hina Khan RECALLS facing rejection for not being 'VERY FAIR'; says, 'I really felt bad'

Also Read - 'Afghani Pathan' Arshi Khan reveals getting bullied and losing work due to her confusing citizenship: I'm not Pakistani, but Indian

Omg i m sh!t scarred now HINA KHAN is trending and tweets are full of her breakup.... @eyehinakhan

yeh kya hora hai #HinaKhan pic.twitter.com/z4sDyEldCr — ????ℕ? ?ℍ?ℕ ? ?????????? (@momina_khan01) October 8, 2021

Don't be sad Hina Khan, we can't see you like this always be smile and happy, you are Okey ?

HINA KHANpic.twitter.com/tavjrTH5Rl — Janvi Patel 89?❤ (@89_janvi) October 8, 2021

This picture instantly went viral on social media and the fans started speculating that Hina has broken up with Rocky. Though later, Hina Khan clarified that the post was a part of the promotion of a brand, which she was endorsing. The actress wrote, “Thank you so much for all your concern on my last post, but when I said I have not been supported it was for my break up from ill-fitted bras. I am now free from discomfort, pain, bad posture and strap marks thanks to the free Bra fit service from Marks & Spencer.’ Also Read - Hina Khan’s heart-wrenching note for her father will leave you teary-eyed – view post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

She added, “Majority of women around the world wear the wrong bra size. We tend to buy the same size over and over again without checking if that is right. Also, a bra is used for more than a year even if it loses its shape and form. We women need to break free from these wrong habits.”

Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut last year with 's Hacked, which also featured and in pivotal roles.