September 2 was the saddest day for the television industry. Sidharth Shukla passed away at 40 on Thursday morning due to a heart attack. He was rushed to the Cooper hospital wherein he was declared brought dead. . This news came as a shock for each of us. Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Hindustani Bhau, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Asim Riaz, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Gauahar Khan and others were seen at the late actor's residence. His postmortem went on for a long time and the mortal remains were handed over to the family on September 3. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's RESPONSE to divorce rumours, Jr NTR's confession about his ugly look, Kiara Advani hikes fee for Telugu films and more

His close friends from the industry including Shehnaaz Gill, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, , , Arti Singh, , Paras Chhabra and others attended the funeral at the Oshiwara crematorium. Many TV and Bollywood celebs express their feeling about Sidharth. But Hina Khan had not reacted and was also not seen at his residence or at the Oshiwara crematorium. Many were waiting to see Hina. Now, she has finally tweeted about Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise. Hina revealed that she isn't in the right state of mind post Sidharth's demise. She wrote, "We think we got to know Life a little better after our sweet or sour experiences. But Life has a way to come out as the most unpredictable entity ever. In this continuous understanding, I pay my sincerest heartfelt condolences to Sidharth’s family.Prayers for peace for all of you!" Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill performs last rites of Sidharth Shukla, Ankita Lokhande SLAMS Sushant Singh Rajput's fans who brutally trolled her and more

We think we got to know Life a little better after our sweet or sour experiences. But Life has a way to come out as the most unpredictable entity ever. In this continuous understanding I pay my sincerest heartfelt condolences to Sidharth’s family.Prayers for peace for all of you! — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) September 3, 2021

After the past experiences of eternal loss. I am scared shaken and disturbed by the heartbreaking news of my dear friends passing.I am a lil unwell and not in a right frame of mind and still coping to this news just like all of you out there#RIPHero #SidharthShuklaTheShiningStar — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) September 3, 2021

In another tweet she said that she is scared and shaken by everything that is happening in her life. Hina wrote, "After the past experiences of eternal loss. I am scared shaken and disturbed by the heartbreaking news of my dear friends passing.I am a lil unwell and not in a right frame of mind and still coping to this news just like all of you out there #RIPHero #SidharthShuklaTheShiningStar" Hina Khan lost her father a few months back. Also Read - WOW! Hina Khan all set to make her South film debut with Prabhas' Vrindavana? Read deets