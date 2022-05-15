Hina Khan is going to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2022. She left for the French Riviera yesterday morning and looked very happy and excited. Hina Khan's picture from the UKAFF, UK Asian Film Festival is going viral. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress attended the event looking her best, as always. Hina Khan posed for the paparazzi and her pictures are going viral on the gram and how! A video was also shared online. Hina, herself, had posted a boomerang video. Also Read - BTS: Video of Jimin from his and Jungkook's performance on Michael Jackson's Black or White leaves ARMY thirsting for Baby Mochi [Read Tweets]

Hina Khan wore an ivory coloured corset styled designer wear with a pull-over designer coat that she draped on her arms. She flashed her prettiest smile and reflected happiness. Hinaholics, that is, Hina Khan's fans are going gaga over her looks and have proclaimed her as the Queen who never fails to slay! Check out the snapshot of the boomerang Hina shared in her Instagram stories here:

Hina's more pictures were shared by Anuj Radia, a UK based Entertainment Freelance Journalist. They went viral like wildfire. Sharing his experience of meeting the DIVA, he said, "Finally, met my absolutely stunning star queen @eyehinakhan. This girl has broken barriers & HOW. So damn proud of youuuu… Enjoyed chatting with you. You’re a beautiful soul!" He later added, "And guys, conveyed all your love to Hina. We caught up after so long!" Hina Khan's fans are berserk on Twitter and trending #HinaKhanAtUKAFF2022 on Twitter. Check out the tweets below:

Talking about her walk on the red carpet at the Cannes 2022, sources had revealed, "Hina's Indo English film Country of Blind is all set for a poster launch at the Cannes Film Festival and hence Hina will be seen again at the Cannes Red Carpet. She walked not once but twice at the red carpet and was appreciated for both her looks which were so different from each other. Many celebrities and the entire industry cheered for Hina's journey and her hard work as she represented India at the biggest film festival worldwide," reported ETimes.