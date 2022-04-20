lost her father Aslam Khan last year on this very day,20 April 2021. Hina was in Kashmir shooting for her music video with when she lost her dearest father. Hina was very close to her dad. She would share pictures and videos cherishing time spent with him. However, in tragic and unforeseen circumstances, Hina lost her father. Today marks the first death anniversary of Hina Khan's dad. The actress shared an unseen video of her father and it's the most adorable video on the internet today. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' V proves he's a sweetheart, Hugh Jackman's wife dismisses gay rumours, Kim Kardashian spills secrets and more

In the video, we can see Hina standing near the elevator of her building. She spots her dad peeking. The actress reached toward him and laughed out loud at his goofiness. Previously in her post, Hina had revealed how her father would come to see her off every time she left the house. This video is certainly proof of the adorable father-daughter bond that they shared. Hina captioned the video saying, "20th April 2021. This day changed our lives forever. Miss you dad." Check out Hina Khan's adorable video with her father here: Also Read - Palak Tiwari FINALLY talks about being spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan and why she hid her face

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywoodaddict_@ (@bollywoodaddict_3)

Talking about her previous post. Back in February, Hina had penned a heartfelt note remembering her father. She had shared a couple of pictures. One solo with her dad and one family picture. It was 10 months since his demise and she missed him terribly. She wrote, "Baba mai Teri malikaa.. Tukda hoon tere dil ka.. Ik baar Phir se dehleez paar karaade.. I miss, YOU holding my hand and seeing me off even if it was 10 times a day.. Last it was when u held my hand, hugged me, dropped me to the elevator while I was leaving for my shoot for Baarish.. 20-04-2021 TEN months today. Miss you in everything.. EVERYTHING! I feel you in everything and everyone .. #DaddysStrongGirl #FathersLoveIsUnconditional." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: KGF 2 star Yash picks his heroine for Bollywood debut, Palak Tiwari addresses Ibrahim Ali Khan fiasco and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan is her father's strongest girl. She has been taking care of her mother just like a mother ever since her father's demise. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina will be seen in a web series in which she will play the role of an inspector Radhika Shroff.