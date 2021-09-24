is in deep shock after the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla who died on September 2 due to heart attack at the age of 40. The two had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as Toofani Seniors along with Gauahar Khan for two weeks and had a great time together. Hina is yet to come to terms with the passing of Sidharth and she misses him a lot. She recalled the time when Sidharth comforted her after her father's demise. However, she refused to share her moving chats with the media saying that she will share it with his family who are looking for stories about him. Also Read - From Divyanka Tripathi to Nia Sharma: 10 TV actresses who garnered massive fan following and huge career growth in a short span

"Sidharth's passing shook me, real bad, real bad. I don't want to brag and talk about it much, and what I went through. All I would like to tell you is that I terribly miss that person and it is the most unfortunate thing that could happen, and so, so sudden," Hina told Bollywood Hungama.

"I remember he called me when dad's thing happened. And I did not answer. And then he messaged me, and I started chatting with him for two-three minutes. He cheered me up. I had a smile on my face. I can't really share the chat with you, but I still go through that chat. And I'm going to share that with his family so that they get a smile on their face. Because they are definitely speaking to people and looking for an instance or a side of him probably which they don't know. Obviously they're trying to collect all the memories possible," she recalled.

Sidharth's family had released their first statement after his untimely demise thanking fans for all the support and requested privacy to grieve. A prayer meet was held in Sidharth's honour, organised by his family and fans joined in virtually. He is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters.