's father passed away in April last year. It was a huge shock for everyone. Hina Khan was away in Kashmir shooting for a music video when her father breathed her last in Mumbai. Hina had rushed back quickly from the shoot. It was the most difficult time that Hina had to face. And today, 10 months after her beloved father's demise, Hina Khan has remembered him with a heartfelt and emotional post. She shared a couple of pictures on her gram. The first picture is a candid one of herself and her father, they are walking on a beach in the Maldives. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa fans are bowled over by Akshara and Manjiri's fierce attitude; hail them as queens

In her post for her father, Hina remembered how her father would drop her off or see her off whenever she would leave for work. The actress is missing her father and him seeing her off to work. She penned the lyrics of Dilbaro while recalling her fond memories with her dad. "Baba mai Teri malikaa.. Tukda hoon tere dil ka.. Ik baar Phir se dehleez paar karaade.." Hina then penned a hard-hitting note that'll leave everyone teary-eyed. She recalled how her father had seen her off to the elevator before she headed off to shoot for Baarish. "I miss, YOU holding my hand and seeing me off even if it was 10 times a day.. Last it was when u held my hand, hugged me, dropped me to the elevator while I was leaving for my shoot for Baarish.." Hina misses him dearly. "20-04-2021 TEN months today Miss you in everything.. EVERYTHING! I feel you in everything and everyone .. #DaddysStrongGirl #FathersLoveIsUnconditional," she wrote. Check out her post here: Also Read - Alpana Buch in Anupamaa to Niyati Joshi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Glamarous off-screen avatars of 7 TV mothers-in-law will certainly surprise you

Hina Khan's father suffered from a cardiac arrest after which he passed away. The actress as soon as she reached Mumbai again had tested COVID positive. She went into quarantine and couldn't even mourn her father's demise and had expressed her sadness that she couldn't hold her mother and share her pain.