Hina Khan was spotted at the airport as she was making her way from Srinagar and talking to paparazzi about how it’s so hot in Mumbai and they all should come to Srinagar as it's very nice weather there. The special surprise she got was from her beau Rocky Jaiswal, who had come to pick her up at the airport, and they both shared a lip lock the moment they met. This PDA of the couple is facing a backlash from the so-called judgmental netizens, and they are calling Hina Khan by names. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Hina Khan being snubbed for her appearance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fat-shamed and more appalling controversies

Watch the video of Hina Khan sharing a liplock with boyfriend Rocky at the airport and facing backlash for her PDA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The actress is facing trolling for her liplock in public and is getting called shameless and more nasty names. Hina Khan has been the softest target for trolls, who often pick her for anything and everything. Also Read - Hina Khan, Ram Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and more; these television actors earn more than Bollywood celebs [Watch Video]