In April this year, actress lost her father due to cardiac arrest. Its been a long time and Hina Khan is still not able to cope with her loss. It is a known fact that Hina had been very close to her father. The actress wasn't in the city when her father breathed his last. She had been in Jammu with her mother fulfilling her professional commitment. Today, Hina Khan celebrates her birthday but this year she won't be with her father. On her special day, the actress visited her father's grave as she is terribly missing him. Hina Khan posted a few pictures of her visit to her dad and penned down a heart-touching note. She shared how this will be her first birthday without him.

Hina Khan wrote, "It's your princess's Birthday Dad, Her first Birthday without you being physically around to record every single moment. Even if I can't enter .. this is where I felt the most peaceful! In this life of utter chaos and movement you were my anchor and you still manage to hold me together..My birthdays were like a fest for you .. dear dad ..you enjoyed and celebrated every single bit of it like a kid.. the bouquets, the cakes, the appreciation and love your daughter gets on this special day..Here I am .. Standing a few meters away .. forever close .. forever far but always connected. Hope you liked my birthday flowers as you did always .. Hope you liked people around you enjoying my birthday cakes..hope you saw the messages as you did always...hope my love reached you..I am forever your strongest girl..I love you Dad and I missed you terribly in everything today..#MyHeroForever"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

On her late father's birthday too, Hina had shared a heartfelt note for him. Hina Khan along with her mother had decided to celebrate this day. Hina Khan shared a heartbreaking video of her mother sobbing and cutting her late father's birthday cake. Hina Khan wrote a long note along with the video and a few pictures. She shared how her mother is a strong woman.