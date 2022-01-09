's whole family except her has been tested positive for COVID-19. A couple of hours ago, the former actress took to her social media handle and revealed that she has been taking care of the family and using masks and sanitisers 24X7. So much so that there are marks left on her skin due to the masks. She began a heart-wrenching note on her Instagram that read, "Harsh Reality : These days life and insta both are mostly about nice pictures with lovely visuals..but when it’s 2020x2(2022) I guess the reality is twice as difficult as 2020.." Also Read - Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna and 11 more TV celebs who ROCKED social media to be Instagrammers of the week

The Damaged actress continued saying, "When everyone in the family tests positive for covid and you are the only negative in the house, you have to gear up with masks and sanitisers 24x7 and look after the entire family..safe to say there will be marks behind .. just like the ones I got after wearing my masks 24/7 But as they say when life presents itself as an obstacle course .. become a ninja warrior.. or atleast try..And this post is to tell you that trying is enough.. it gets you to the other side just fine.."

And last but not the least, she asked everyone to continue to fight against the new variant of COVID with the same gusto. "Let us all try and fight it again .. with scars and battle marks .. just like a warrior.. This too shall pass and remember when Life gives you lemons make a bloody lemonade," Hina's lengthy post read. She shared a couple of selfies on her gram as she narrated the ordeal.

Stay safe, stay indoors everyone and take utmost care of yourselves and your loved ones.