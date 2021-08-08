Hina Khan's mother is inconsolable as she cuts cake to celebrate late husband's birthday; fans call the actress the best version of her dad

In April this year, actress lost her father due to cardiac arrest. The actress wasn’t in the city when her father breathed his last. She had been in Jammu with her mother fulfilling her professional commitment. Its been four months and Hina Khan is still not able to cope with her loss. It is a known fact that Hina had been very close to her father. Today happens to be her late father's birthday and Hina Khan along with her mother decided to celebrate this day. Hina Khan shared a heartbreaking video of her mother sobbing and cutting her late father's birthday cake. Hina Khan wrote a long note along with the video and a few pictures. She shared how her mother is a strong woman. Also Read - Surbhi Chandna, Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan – Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Hina Khan wrote, "Loss that is incomprehensible makes us feel bitter about life..But to be able to create our own silver lining takes depth, courage, strength and will ..I have definitely got that from my mother.. I can't imagine or know anyone stronger.. she chose to celebrate it and decided to cut the cake on His behalf..she's both the source and inspiration for my strength..At first I wasn't sure about posting these visuals of a courageous yet sobbing mother who's fighting it out for THE ONE she loved and the ones who love her .."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

"But just like we have to experience all possible human emotions.. I think to keep our social media presence as real as possible.. we must show the vulnerabilities.. the teary eyes, the sobs and grief ..Because we must accept us as a whole human being .. with all sides .. hopefully this will make us more tolerant to accept everyone else ..And that I learned from my beloved Father ..I humbly request everyone to keep him in your prayers..I will always love you dad ❤️ We will always love you..Happy Birthday Daddy cool, "she added.